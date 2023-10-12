Barclays Maintains Landsea Homes Corporation - (LSEA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Landsea Homes Corporation - (NASDAQ:LSEA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 73.30% from its latest reported closing price of 8.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 1,004MM, a decrease of 22.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes Corporation -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.07%, an increase of 66.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.99% to 9,450K shares. The put/call ratio of LSEA is 39.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,148K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 69.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 322.18% over the last quarter.

First Washington holds 954K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 40.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 449K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 53.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 2,274.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 382K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 75.69% over the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.