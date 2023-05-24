Barclays Maintains Landsea Homes Corporation - (LSEA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Landsea Homes Corporation - (NASDAQ:LSEA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from its latest reported closing price of 7.33.

The projected annual revenue for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 1,004MM, a decrease of 26.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes Corporation -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.04%, a decrease of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 6,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Washington holds 926K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 353K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 325K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 124,347.90% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 312K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 82.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 310K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

