Barclays Maintains Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is 123.25. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of 112.37.

The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is 5,407MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.35%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 143,065K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,383K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,985K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,446K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,357K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 3,163K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,044K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

