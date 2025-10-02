Barclays Maintains Labcorp Holdings (LH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Labcorp Holdings is $300.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of $279.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Labcorp Holdings is 15,951MM, an increase of 18.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Labcorp Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.32%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 95,847K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,695K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,197K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 97.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 806.14% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,133K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,113K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 2.63% over the last quarter.

