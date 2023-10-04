Barclays Maintains Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide is 8.84. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.36.

The projected annual revenue for Kronos Worldwide is 1,786MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

Kronos Worldwide Declares $0.19 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $7.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.01%, the lowest has been 3.92%, and the highest has been 10.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRO is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 21,899K shares. The put/call ratio of KRO is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,849K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,222K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 7.81% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,097K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,092K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Kronos Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KRONOS is the TiO2 company. WThe Company takes pride in making the world brighter with the most effective whitening agent in the world – titanium dioxide. This inorganic compound pigment makes hundreds of things white – from your computer mouse to the paint on your wall. Paper, toothpaste, sunscreen, cosmetics and just about any other commonplace item colored white contains KRONOS TiO2. TiO2 also makes colors as brilliant as they can be. KRONOS has been making TiO2 for nearly a century now, beginning in 1916 with anatase TiO2 pigments. In 1939, KRONOS began marketing the first rutile TiO2 pigment. Delivering more effective "hiding power," rutile TiO2 has since replaced anatase in paints, coatings and plastics.

