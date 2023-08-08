Barclays Maintains Kosmos Energy (KOS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is 10.10. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.76% from its latest reported closing price of 7.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is 2,474MM, an increase of 51.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.34%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 500,923K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,684K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing an increase of 67.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 234.84% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 19,119K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,046K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 18,750K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,412K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,057K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,561K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 15,220K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.