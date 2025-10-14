Barclays Maintains Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services is $45.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from its latest reported closing price of $34.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Gas Services is 952MM, a decrease of 25.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.22%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.44% to 79,174K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,869K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares , representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 88.81% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 4,294K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,848K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 72.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 8.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,622K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 1.36% over the last quarter.

