Barclays Maintains KKR (KKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of KKR (NYSE:KKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR is $160.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of $136.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KKR is 9,332MM, a decrease of 58.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,208 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.41%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 670,758K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 31,337K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,773K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,065K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,746K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 86.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,491K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,039K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,507K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,847K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 85.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,214K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

