Barclays Maintains Kinder Morgan (KMI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan is $20.75. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from its latest reported closing price of $17.78.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan is $19,706MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

Kinder Morgan Declares $0.28 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.11 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $17.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.89%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 9.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAGAX - Janus Henderson Adaptive Global Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 35.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 22.58% over the last quarter.

SEVAX - Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund A holds 113K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ENTIX - ERShares Global Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 38.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 71.16% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mystic Asset Management holds 95K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.45%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 1,526,187K shares. The put/call ratio of KMI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kinder Morgan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

