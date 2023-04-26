Barclays Maintains Kimco Realty (KIM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is 23.74. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.40% from its latest reported closing price of 18.64.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,750MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 680,918K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 4.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 33,414K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,901K shares, representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,584K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,296K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,904K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 25,923K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,790K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,372K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,871K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

