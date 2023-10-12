Barclays Maintains Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is 138.72. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of 119.35.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is 20,309MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

Kimberly-Clark Declares $1.18 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on October 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $119.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.35%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 455,325K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 42,760K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,749K shares, representing a decrease of 72.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 43.80% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 20,684K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,447K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 3.65% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 15,635K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,868K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 3.63% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,223K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 12,651K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,626K shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

