Barclays Maintains Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.44% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is 39.46. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.44% from its latest reported closing price of 27.90.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 14,921MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

Keurig Dr Pepper Declares $0.22 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $27.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 5.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 999,418K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 80,619K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,839K shares, representing an increase of 49.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 62.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 51,604K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,596K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.86% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 41,914K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,306K shares, representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,504K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,827K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,632K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,108K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

