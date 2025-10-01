Barclays Maintains Kenvue (KVUE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is $22.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 17,323MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenvue. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVUE is 0.35%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 2,244,423K shares. The put/call ratio of KVUE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 168,041K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212,259K shares , representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 91,216K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,872K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 21.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,789K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,417K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 20.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,497K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,273K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,002K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,397K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 58.25% over the last quarter.

