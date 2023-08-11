Barclays Maintains Kellogg (K) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kellogg (NYSE:K) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kellogg is 73.96. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from its latest reported closing price of 63.59.

The projected annual revenue for Kellogg is 15,767MM, a decrease of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellogg. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.21%, a decrease of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 306,010K shares. The put/call ratio of K is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 54,732K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,332K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 20,650K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,989K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,421K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 88.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,942K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,988K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Kellogg Background Information

Kellogg Company strives to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Company's beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®,RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. Kellogg is also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

