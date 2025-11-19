Barclays Maintains Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt (BZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.52% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt is $25.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from its latest reported closing price of $21.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt is 11,550MM, an increase of 44.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZ is 0.72%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 388,284K shares. The put/call ratio of BZ is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 34,071K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,795K shares , representing a decrease of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 0.31% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 24,730K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 21,081K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,258K shares , representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 73.08% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 19,291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,472K shares , representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 8.28% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 14,065K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,919K shares , representing a decrease of 34.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 12.65% over the last quarter.

