Barclays Maintains JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding is 12.87. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 14.38.

The projected annual revenue for JELD-WEN Holding is 4,773MM, a decrease of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 94,293K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,759K shares representing 16.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,339K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,284K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,408K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,685K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 3.00% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 8,412K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,664K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

