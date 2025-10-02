Barclays Maintains J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NasdaqGS:JBHT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is $160.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.41% from its latest reported closing price of $134.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 16,196MM, an increase of 34.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,281 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.18%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 92,595K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,460K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 11.61% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,546K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,256K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares , representing a decrease of 115.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 59.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,230K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing a decrease of 40.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 33.97% over the last quarter.

