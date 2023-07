Barclays Maintains Jamf Holding (JAMF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is 26.41. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.52% from its latest reported closing price of 22.28.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 588MM, an increase of 16.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.23%, a decrease of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 124,668K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 54,315K shares representing 43.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 16,520K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,020K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 32.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,976K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,011K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,930K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAMF Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise mobility management, shared device support, upgrades, and classroom control solutions for education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors.

