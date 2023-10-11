Barclays Maintains James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is 26.18. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 78.16% from its latest reported closing price of 14.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is 899MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 43,880K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,596K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 15.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,624K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 14.74% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,280K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,950K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,656K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 12.95% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.