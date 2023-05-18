Barclays Maintains Jack In The Box (JACK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack In The Box is 94.29. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of 95.56.

The projected annual revenue for Jack In The Box is 1,696MM, a decrease of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

Jack In The Box Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $95.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack In The Box. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.22%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 26,482K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,568K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 14.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 1,074K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 878K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 48.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 81.46% over the last quarter.

Jack In The Box Background Information

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

