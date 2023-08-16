Barclays Maintains Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ituran Location And Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ituran Location And Control is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of 29.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ituran Location And Control is 328MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

Ituran Location And Control Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 received the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $29.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location And Control. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.53%, a decrease of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 14,615K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 2,032K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,030K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 4.18% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,288K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Ibex Investors holds 1,259K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,096K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Ituran Location And Control Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is an Israeli company that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and markets GPS wireless communications products. Ituran is traded on NASDAQ and is included in the TA-100 Index.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.