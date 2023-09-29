Barclays Maintains IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is 255.86. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from its latest reported closing price of 197.70.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 15,643MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1700 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.37%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.61% to 176,516K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,943K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 28.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,792K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,419K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,301K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,907K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.00% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

