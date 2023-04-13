Barclays Maintains Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $10.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital is $213MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On March 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $10.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.81%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 191.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 16.95 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYRRX - Russell 2000 Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 61K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SAA - ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 269 owner(s) or 727.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 979.26% to 20,800K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

See all Invesco Mortgage Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.