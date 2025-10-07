Barclays Maintains Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.05% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is $33.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.86 to a high of $40.16. The average price target represents an increase of 21.05% from its latest reported closing price of $27.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 10,300MM, an increase of 16.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 6.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.16%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 406,633K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 14,820K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,885K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,999K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,781K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 6.97% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,680K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,587K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 16.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,851K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,797K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 19.22% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 10,645K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,892K shares , representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.90% over the last quarter.

