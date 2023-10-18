Barclays Maintains Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (IBKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (NASDAQ:IBKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is 110.16. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of 86.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is 4,186MM, a decrease of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 98,093K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 8,148K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,164K shares, representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 58.45% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,569K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,834K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 7.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,124K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,044K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.