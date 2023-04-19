Barclays Maintains Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (IBKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (NASDAQ:IBKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $109.99. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $84.74.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $4,186MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 56K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 38.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 66.73% over the last quarter.

GMXAX - Nationwide Mid Cap Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 215K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio - I Class holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc -. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 14.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.38%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 99,561K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

