Barclays Maintains Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.86% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is 22.79. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 91.86% from its latest reported closing price of 11.88.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 467MM, an increase of 6.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 29.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.45%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 159,279K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 77,660K shares representing 49.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,380K shares, representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 77.67% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 3,147K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 50.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 146.91% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,089K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 57.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 182.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,170K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

