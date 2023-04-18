Barclays Maintains Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $15.36.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is $467MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSV - Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 40.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 15.50% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCSIX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Richelieu Gestion holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAD - First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.13%, a decrease of 62.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 152,473K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

