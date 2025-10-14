Barclays Maintains Intapp (INTA) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Intapp (NasdaqGS:INTA) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intapp is $62.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.09% from its latest reported closing price of $37.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intapp is 493MM, a decrease of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intapp. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTA is 0.22%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 90,952K shares. The put/call ratio of INTA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 17,147K shares representing 20.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,700K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 12.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,548K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,548K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 19.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,810K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 20.49% over the last quarter.

