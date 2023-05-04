Barclays Maintains Inmode (INMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Inmode (NASDAQ:INMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inmode is 47.53. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.00% from its latest reported closing price of 33.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inmode is 535MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmode. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 13.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.41%, an increase of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.52% to 52,990K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,473K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 35.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,218K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,917K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 43.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 104.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,536K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 42.20% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,443K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Inmode Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ('RF') technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

See all Inmode regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.