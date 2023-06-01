Barclays Maintains Ingredion (INGR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingredion is 126.89. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.31% from its latest reported closing price of 104.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ingredion is 8,615MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

Ingredion Declares $0.71 Dividend

On May 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $104.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 2.10%, and the highest has been 3.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.28%, a decrease of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 66,705K shares. The put/call ratio of INGR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,526K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 2,264K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 87,544.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,027K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,944K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,794K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Ingredion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.