Barclays Maintains Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll-Rand is 71.48. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.83% from its latest reported closing price of 66.91.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll-Rand is 6,250MM, a decrease of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll-Rand. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 458,001K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 46,386K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,820K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,984K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,463K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 15,253K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,612K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,526K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,303K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,056K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,725K shares, representing a decrease of 22.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

