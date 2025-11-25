Barclays Maintains Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.93% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Independence Realty Trust is $20.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from its latest reported closing price of $16.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Independence Realty Trust is 1,424MM, an increase of 114.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independence Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRT is 0.25%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 294,527K shares. The put/call ratio of IRT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 12,302K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing an increase of 55.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 132.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,902K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,196K shares , representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,121K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 26.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,591K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 8,125K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 61.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.