Barclays Maintains Icon (ICLR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icon is 255.71. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of 252.13.

The projected annual revenue for Icon is 8,325MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.67%, a decrease of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 97,604K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,186K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,827K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,077K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 57.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,978K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,674K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

