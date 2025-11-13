Barclays Maintains ICL Group (ICL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.61% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for ICL Group is $0.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.02 to a high of $0.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.61% from its latest reported closing price of $5.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICL Group is 8,056MM, an increase of 14.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICL Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICL is 0.13%, an increase of 17.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 218,187K shares. The put/call ratio of ICL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 27,007K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,156K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 17,960K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,810K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 49.61% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 17,760K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 64.31% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 13,732K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,074K shares , representing a decrease of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 35.49% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 13,403K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing an increase of 89.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 112.53% over the last quarter.

