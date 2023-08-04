Barclays Maintains Hyatt Hotels Corporation - (H) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Hyatt Hotels Corporation - (NYSE:H) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation - is 128.17. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from its latest reported closing price of 112.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hyatt Hotels Corporation - is 6,373MM, an increase of 78.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation - Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $112.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=106).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels Corporation -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 67,146K shares. The put/call ratio of H is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,149K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 10.25% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,325K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,138K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,055K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 30.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 75.19% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,306K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®,Miraval®,Grand Hyatt®,Alila®,Andaz®,The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®,Destination®,Hyatt Regency®,Hyatt®,Hyatt Ziva™,Hyatt Zilara™,Thompson Hotels®,Hyatt Centric®,Caption by Hyatt,Joie de Vivre®,Hyatt House®,Hyatt Place®,tommie™,UrCove,andHyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.