Barclays Maintains Hubbell (HUBB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is $469.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $386.83 to a high of $536.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of $455.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,536MM, a decrease of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.31%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 61,589K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,489K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 91.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,716K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,656K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,580K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 53.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,532K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 11.52% over the last quarter.

