Barclays Maintains Harmonic (HLIT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 51.34% from its latest reported closing price of 13.48.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is 749MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.27%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 124,477K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,849K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,690K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 7,387K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,835K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 6,323K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,625K shares, representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,779K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 76.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 299.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,183K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Harmonic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

