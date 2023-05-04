Barclays Maintains Hanesbrands (HBI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanesbrands is 5.54. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.

The projected annual revenue for Hanesbrands is 6,248MM, an increase of 3.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanesbrands. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBI is 0.19%, an increase of 36.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 334,919K shares. The put/call ratio of HBI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 23,252K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,687K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 14,359K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,953K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 13,256K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,318K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 13.27% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 10,827K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,049K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 11.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,776K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,179K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Hanesbrands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com.

