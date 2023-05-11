Barclays Maintains Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is 20.14. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.59% from its latest reported closing price of 15.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is 1,889MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAIN is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 100,264K shares. The put/call ratio of HAIN is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,153K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares, representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 4.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,619K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,323K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 3,037K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,874K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

See all Hain Celestial Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.