Barclays Maintains Guardant Health (GH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Guardant Health (NasdaqGS:GH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is $66.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $61.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 892MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 9.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.33%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 154,852K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,976K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,810K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,250K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444K shares , representing a decrease of 28.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 5.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,559K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 39.66% over the last quarter.

