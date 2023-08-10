Barclays Maintains Groupon (GRPN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.30% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Groupon is 4.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.30% from its latest reported closing price of 7.94.

The projected annual revenue for Groupon is 661MM, an increase of 21.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 12.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPN is 0.10%, a decrease of 51.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.51% to 18,228K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 6,717K shares representing 21.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,026K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 610K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 47.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 489K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 52.39% over the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

Groupon Background Information

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

