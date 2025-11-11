Barclays Maintains Grab Holdings (GRAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Grab Holdings (NasdaqGS:GRAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grab Holdings is $6.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grab Holdings is 3,168MM, a decrease of 1.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grab Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAB is 0.55%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 3,331,462K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 535,903K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 401,797K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor holds 222,906K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 142,913K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 92,924K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

