Barclays Maintains Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $395.02. The forecasts range from a low of $326.53 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of $327.37.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.63.

Goldman Sachs Group Declares $2.50 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share ($10.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.50 per share.

At the current share price of $327.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSPFX - Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Avion Wealth holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 1K shares.

Kore Private Wealth holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.59%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 277,411K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

