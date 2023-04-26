Barclays Maintains General Electric (GE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is 104.61. The forecasts range from a low of 85.04 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of 98.44.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 81,908MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

General Electric Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $98.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2287 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.41%, an increase of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 958,529K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 102,093K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,069K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 39.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,400K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,461K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 14.07% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 42,219K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,402K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 37,177K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,085K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 22.79% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 33,614K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,133K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 11.35% over the last quarter.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

