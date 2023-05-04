Barclays Maintains Garmin (GRMN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Garmin is 112.20. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of 100.08.

The projected annual revenue for Garmin is 5,278MM, an increase of 9.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

Garmin Declares $0.73 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $100.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garmin. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRMN is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 115,198K shares. The put/call ratio of GRMN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,734K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,923K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 12.43% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,092K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,659K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,565K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,544K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Garmin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Garmin, formerly known as ProNav, is an American multinational technology company founded in 1989, with headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The company specializes in GPS technology for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sport activities. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

