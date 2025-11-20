Barclays Maintains Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (FUTU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:FUTU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $218.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.96% from its latest reported closing price of $153.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 11,871MM, a decrease of 37.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 15.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.32%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.24% to 47,888K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,238K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing a decrease of 33.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 2,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing a decrease of 38.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,660K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 34.99% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,127K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 88.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 357.24% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 53.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 56.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.