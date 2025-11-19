Barclays Maintains Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt (YMM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:YMM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt is $15.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.84 to a high of $22.36. The average price target represents an increase of 45.02% from its latest reported closing price of $10.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt is 2,399MM, a decrease of 80.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMM is 1.56%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 801,076K shares. The put/call ratio of YMM is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Beijing Investment holds 68,646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,495K shares , representing an increase of 42.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 31.70% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 63,341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,076K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 35.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 54,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,594K shares , representing an increase of 39.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 80.25% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 33,333K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 96.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 463.08% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 28,598K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMM by 29.42% over the last quarter.

