Barclays Maintains FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (FTAIN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FTAIN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock is $28.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.30 to a high of $37.51. The average price target represents an increase of 9.85% from its latest reported closing price of $25.65 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAIN is 0.14%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.23% to 606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 5.99% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 153K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 22.07% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 6.53% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 315.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 78.54% over the last quarter.

