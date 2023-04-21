Barclays Maintains Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $46.75. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.02% from its latest reported closing price of $41.36.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is $22,165MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $41.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independence Bank of Kentucky holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Montgomery Investment Management holds 196K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 20,090K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,434K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 42.56% over the last quarter.

GCAEX - The Gabelli Equity Income Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LORD ABBETT SERIES FUND INC - Bond-Debenture Portfolio Class VC holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 7.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.43%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 1,345,698K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

